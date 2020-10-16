DC Police preparing for possible 'election unrest' with large tear gas purchase

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham defended a $130,000 purchase of tear gas canisters and grenades saying it could be needed to "effectively deal with illegal rioting."

WASHINGTON — DC Councilmembers asked tough questions to D.C.’s police chief Thursday after WUSA9 revealed the department had purchased more than $100,000 worth of tear gas canisters and grenades. Councilmembers wanted to know just what the department planned to do with that tear gas.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told DC Councilmembers the purchase was in preparation for post-election protests and possible riots.

"In law enforcement circles, it is widely believed there will be civil unrest after the November election regardless of who wins," Newsham said. "Now is not the time to restrict the police department's ability to effectively deal with illegal rioting."



One hundred people, some of them recent protesters themselves, called on the DC Council to renew a police reform law mandating body camera footage be made public and banning the use of stop-and-frisk and chemical irritants.

"When the first device went off near my feet, something hit my elbow leaving it bleeding, and a large contusion on the side of my hand," Katherine Crowder said.

She said she and other protesters were targeted by DC Police during peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in late May and early June.

"People screamed and shouted, 'they’re still trying to kill us,'" Crowder said. "That was the impression left by MPD that night. They’re still trying to kill us."



DC Councilmember Charles Allen asked Newsham why a letter from the Council demanding answers on his department's use of pepper spray and tear gas during protests on Aug. 30 has not been answered.

"That’s true, you did not receive an answer," Newsham responded. "Yes sir."

"So, why not?" Allen pushed back. "We’re coming up on two months now.”

"The response is being reviewed," Newsham replied.

"Two months to get a response I think is a bit ridiculous," Allen said.

.@DCPoliceUnion blames @councilofdc police reform act for recent increase of MPD resignations & retirements. Says average is 20/month. Now at 80/month. @wusa9 https://t.co/3UzOgSDnaI — Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) October 15, 2020

A current D.C. law now bans DC Police from using any chemical irritants against “first amendment protests.”

However, the minute that DC police commanders on scene believe there is a threat of assault on officers, Newsham said they are authorized to use any tear gas available. That means that if a small number of agitators are throwing items at police in a much larger crowd of peaceful protesters, the entire group can be dispersed with tear gas, according to Newsham's understanding of the law.