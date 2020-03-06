COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lincoln Street parking garage is closed and will remain closed until further notice according to the city of Columbia,

The garage entrance is located at 820 Washington Street.

The city is also not allowing anyone to park at spaces within the two block radius of the Columbia Police Department Headquarters located at 1 Justice Square.

If you are a monthly parker, the city asks you to please utilize visitor parking at the Park Street Facility located at 1007 Park St or any on-street parking meter located outside a 2 block radius from City of Columbia Police Headquarters; 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201.

Monthly parkers will not be subject to timed/paid parking violations.

If you have any questions please contact Parking Services at 803-545-4015 or email ParkingServices@columbiasc.gov