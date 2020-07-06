COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department (CPD) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are working with state and federal agencies as part of an investigation to determine the persons responsible for possessing suspicious looking water bottles during recent protests in downtown Columbia.

In the area of Lincoln, Laurel and Richland Streets this weekend, the CPD Bomb Squad located the plastic bottles containing a white milky substance and partially covered in duct tape. The water bottles were safely collected for examination.

Due to the suspicious nature of the bottles, CPD notified the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI is in the process of testing the substance to determine its components. During a field test at the scene, the contents included a small trace of a substance that can be caustic to the skin.

Analysis of the contents continues at a federal lab.

At least three CPD officers complained of burns, blisters, irritation and redness on their hands and arms consistent with injuries from a caustic or corrosive substance. The officers received medical attention during the protests at CPD HQ on May 30, 2020.

Police along with state and federal partners are working to determine if there is a direct link to the injuries and the bottles.

If you come into contact with any abandoned bottles do NOT touch them. Call 9-1-1. If you know anything about these bottles you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.