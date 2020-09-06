COLUMBIA, S.C. — Public defenders from Richland County joined with social justice group 'I Can't Breathe SC' on Monday to demand an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

"Today, we're making a commitment to fighting racial injustice," says Julien Bynoe, legal assistant at the Fifth Circuit Public Defender Office. "That commitment will continue past this march, past today and it will continue into a life-long journey."

This was the 10th day of protests in Columbia, although the first time that public defenders partnered.

Fifth Circuit Public Defender Fielding Pringle says now is not the time to be silent.

"I really just felt like we can't stay silent and we don't want to stay silent and we want to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to our black community," says Pringle, who represents Kershaw and Richland counties. "We want everyone to know that we stand with them, we stand behind them and we are going to work harder to fight racial injustice and all of these pervasive violations and failures of the criminal justice system that we see all of the time."

Pringle was joined by other public defenders in her office, including assistant public defender Tamika Thompson.

Thompson spoke to protesters about her six-year-old son and her fear that he could one day be seen as a threat to law enforcement.

"It won't matter that he's a grandson of a pastor," says Thompson. "It won't matter that his father works for one of the biggest accounting firms in the world or that his mother is an attorney. We have seen time and time again that no matter how hard a black person works, it will never be enough."

Thompson says she's determined to fight for change within the criminal justice system.

"The inherent racism, the black child or black adult getting treated unfairly in court, the white clients that get better offers than the black clients," says Thompson. "The white clients that get less time for the same offense as a black client that may have the same or worse criminal record."

She says these are just some of the concerns she has with the criminal justice system.

Cheslyne Shea Brighthop also spoke out about her concerns with a lack of diversity in the legal system.

"The people that are prosecuting don't often look like the clients or the defendants that you are prosecuting," says Brighthop. "So when you're not looking like the person you are prosecuting it does have sometimes an unfair advantage because you are coming from a place of privilege and because you can't relate you can't properly do what needs to be done so that justice is served."

Pringle hopes that her staff and fellow public defenders' presence can show that they are determined to make a difference and speak out against racial injustice, especially in the criminal justice system.