COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday morning, the area outside Columbia's City Hall was full of people of all races protesting the death of George Floyd and other racial injustices.

Protesters and organizers criticized police brutality, open-ended investigations, systemic differences in housing and healthcare, and the affect COVID-19 has on minority communities.

Protest participants like Michael Mars Jr. and Deanna Smith explained why they joined the protest.

“We're here for justice, we're here to walk in peace, protest in peace, and we're here to let everyone know that the state of South Carolina, along with those of my family and friends, we're not going to keep allowing to happen. We're going to keep fighting, we're going to keep protesting until change comes,” Mars Jr. said.

“I'm here to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis, and all across the country, who are protesting for our lives,” added Smith, who said she was one of the volunteer organizers.

They were just two of more than a thousand who marched to the State House steps to make their message loud and clear.

“Well I just need those who are racist to understand it's no longer here. We're going to keep fighting it, whites are going to keep fighting it, Hispanics, those of any other race and gender are going to keep fighting it no matter what. Because it's no longer living here, Martin Luther King didn't die for this, Malcom X didn't die for this, many many other peoples. Rest in peace George Floyd, rest in peace all those who've fallen, who's been killed by a dirty, crooked cop. All cops aren't bad, but those who are bad? They don't need to have the badge,” Mars said before marching.

The protest, which grew throughout the morning, moved from City Hall down Main Street to the State House. Along the way, protesters chanted, “I can’t breathe,” and “No justice, no peace!”

Once they arrived at the State House, multiple people spoke to the crowd on a variety of topics, including voting, systemic violence against Black people, societal reforms, and others.

“I am here today, because I can't breathe,” said South Carolina House Minority Leader to the gathered crowd.

Eventually, many of the attendees moved from the State House lawn to the steps, in an effort to show the crowd to TV cameras.

Eventually, a smaller number of the crowd moved to the Columbia Police Department where the situation eventually spiraled out of control Saturday night.

Protestors early in the day said they hoped it wouldn't happen.

“I hope today we can really stand together and grieve together,” Smith said Saturday morning.