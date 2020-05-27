COLUMBIA, S.C. — Provident Health announced a transition from zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services.

According to Provident Health, the decision was made because of projections indicating lower than expected volumes of COVID-19 and federal and state guidelines.

Updated restrictions will allow patients to have one visitor or support person per day. These new updates have been implemented effective immediately.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Terry Gunn, chief executive officer (CEO) of Providence Health. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”

Patients are now limited to one visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments. Visitors must be 14 years of age or older and will be screened upon entry and must provide their own mask/face covering.

Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

Provident Health is also screening everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. Patients who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.

For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit YourProvidenceHealth.com.