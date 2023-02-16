Connecting communities in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties with much-needed resources

In the Orangeburg County town of Santee, residents like Jeronica Brown say getting access to resources you need can be difficult.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANTEE, S.C. — The Southeastern Housing and Community Development is offering resources to underserved communities in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

In the Orangeburg County town of Santee, residents like Jeronica Brown say getting access to resources you need can be difficult.

“This here is good. Now it gives us an opportunity to get other resources that we didn’t have in the past. It’s real good," said Brown.

Brown has attended a benefits resource event, where she is getting information about everything from childcare to housing and even utility information. The event is sponsored by Southeastern Housing and Community Development.

“The mission overall of this event is to bring the resources available to our local areas in place so that everyone can have access to them," said Shanice Willingham of the Southeastern Housing and Community Development.

It's connecting services to the people who need them. Some of the agencies providing information are located 30 minutes to an hour away from Santee in Orangeburg and Columbia. This creates a barrier to access for people who don't have transportation.

These agencies include Orangeburg County First Steps, SC Housing, and Dominion Energy.

Residents like Brown are grateful for the benefits resource information being brought to the community.

Related Articles Able SC offers barrier-free vaccine access in Orangeburg through sign language

“It gives us a chance to see what they do have to offer. They bring it to us instead of us having to go out there and search for us. They bring it to this community and give us a chance to see what’s really out there," said Brown.