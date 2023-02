Devine Street was temporarily closed between Main Street and Assembly Street on Tuesday due to what USC police called a 'public safety incident.'

Devine Street between Main Street and Assembly Street was closed from around 11:20 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and officials asked students to avoid the area and "obey officials."