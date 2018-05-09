Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Public Service Commission of South Carolina voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to allow the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company, LLC to enter in the merger consideration of Dominion and SCANA.

The merger is still under consideration with other agencies, but in August, SCANA shareholders approved the merger.

In the unanimous order, the Commission said the move would allow Transcontinental to provide important context on the merger.

Transcontinental runs a pipeline through upstate South Carolina that serves South Carolina customers.

“I think this Commission will have access to a unique source of information and perspective that might otherwise be absent,” the Commission’s order reads.

You can read the full order here.

Especially, about how the merger would impact Transcontinental and SCE&G’s existing customers.

“Since Dominion Energy provides competing interstate pipeline services, Transco’s contracts might well be subject to adverse effects as a consequence of the proposed merger and result in higher prices for SCE&G’s customers,” the order states.

Tom Clements, senior advisor to Friends of the Earth, was at the meeting and says it was a good decision.

“We feel this is a really good thing, because we think the rate payers will now be able to get a better understanding of what Dominion is up to with their gas plans for South Carolina,” Clements said.

The Commission said the decision would allow them to address potential problems early.

“I feel it would be better for the Commission to learn of them in this proceeding, rather than later, and to impose proper safeguards in advance, rather than seek remedies or redress after adverse effects have occurred,” the order said.

The Commission’s members declined comment after the meeting, citing the merger’s pending status.

© 2018 WLTX