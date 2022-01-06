Five Points restaurant opening new location in BullStreet District

The new Publico will include a large turfed, pet-friendly outdoor patio, featuring a VIP (Very Important Puppy) menu — with all the proceeds going to SQ Rescue.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The BullStreet District will soon welcome a new restaurant in the Ensor Building, located next to Segra park. Publico Kitchen & Tap, a popular Latin-Asian fusion restaurant, will open its second Columbia location in Spring of 2022.

Mike Duganier is the owner of Publico Kitchen and Tap. He said the new location will look similar but will include some unique looks to it.

"A lot of fun, great food, hopefully usually great weather come March, April and May," Duganier said. "As this continues to grow over here to my left, Bull Street District, there's gonna be so many more fun things to do here, and it gives Columbia the option when going off and dining, shopping, whatever like it's going to be a great addition to this time."

The restaurant will include a large turfed, pet-friendly outdoor patio, featuring a VIP (Very Important Puppy) menu — with all the proceeds going to SQ Rescue, a no-kill animal rescue organization in Columbia.