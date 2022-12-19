Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

One woman in Scranton got a very large Christmas present a little early this year from Publishers Clearing House.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000.

"You didn't give up, and it paid off. Yeah, believe it, you got a check in your hand; it's going to take a while to sink it," said Howie Guja, The Prize Patrol.

Winner Chasity and her mother, Lena Woolley, have been playing Publishers Clearing House for years, first through the mail, but now on an app on their phones.

"I'm happy for her, I really am. 'You said she never spends any money on herself.' And if she does, it's cheap. She always gives the kids the expensive stuff she does; she always gets herself the cheap stuff she deserves it," said Lena Woolley.

Even if that's the case, Chasity says she'll be spending this prize money on her children this Christmas

"My children definitely my children, um, I actually have a couple of step-sons too, and I know they've been on this stuff too, so they live with their actual mother, but I'm going to get them something too," said Chasity Pringle, PCH winner.

Chasity's advice to other hopefuls? Don't give up!

"I'm still in shock, to be honest with you. 'Maybe that's the cold Chasity?' Maybe, but nothing like this ever happens to me," said Chasity.