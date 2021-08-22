Kentucky man shatters State Fair record with massive pumpkin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Move over Charlie Brown, the Kentucky State Fair has crowned its great pumpkin!
Dwight Slone of Floyd County, Kentucky has broken the fair’s largest pumpkin contest record.
Officials said Slone’s Floyd County-grown pumpkin weighed 1,663-pounds, beating last year’s record by 69-pounds.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was on hand with Fair officials to present Slone a prize of $1,663.
The Largest Pumpkin competition was held in the Kentucky Expo Center's West Hall loading docks.
The Kentucky State Fair continues through Aug. 29.
