Kentucky man shatters State Fair record with massive pumpkin

Dwight Slone became the champion of the Kentucky State Fair's Largest Pumpkin Competition with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,600-pounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Move over Charlie Brown, the Kentucky State Fair has crowned its great pumpkin!

Dwight Slone of Floyd County, Kentucky has broken the fair’s largest pumpkin contest record.

Officials said Slone’s Floyd County-grown pumpkin weighed 1,663-pounds, beating last year’s record by 69-pounds.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was on hand with Fair officials to present Slone a prize of $1,663.

*NEW KENTUCKY STATE FAIR GIANT PUMPKIN RECORD! Weighing in at 1,663 pounds, Dwight Slone’s Floyd County grown pumpkin shattered the state’s record by 69 pounds and becomes the new title holder! @kystatefair pic.twitter.com/n2UWuecO7y — Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) August 21, 2021

The Largest Pumpkin competition was held in the Kentucky Expo Center's West Hall loading docks.

The Kentucky State Fair continues through Aug. 29.