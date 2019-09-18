COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced in August that he filed a lawsuit against three major opioid distributors, including Purdue Pharma.

Purdue Pharma and its U.S. affiliates have filed for bankruptcy.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that the lawsuits "seeks to hold accountable Purdue Pharma for their deceptive marketing of prescription opioids such as OxyContin, which fueled the opioid epidemic in South Carolina."

According to his statement, the bankruptcy was expected and id part of a settlement that will put ' the worst actors responsible for the opioid epidemic" out of business not only in the U.S., but worldwise.

According to AG Wilson, the lawsuit will "take every penny from Purdue Pharma assets and billions from the Sackler family personally."

RELATED: SC files lawsuit against 3 drug companies over opioid crisis

In addition to South Carolina, there are currently 23 other States and 5 U.S. Territories participating in the proposed settlement. The 23 States include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The participating Territories are: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.