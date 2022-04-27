Putnam's Landing at Lake Murray is getting a makeover

According to the owner, they're hoping to start construction in October 2022. They anticipate a reopen date of April 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The owner of Putnam's Landing, the most centrally located marina on Lake Murray, has a new vision for a redesign of the property.

"It’s time to get back to where it should be," said co-owner Brandon Crutchfield.

The marina had it’s heyday before a years-long lull.

"When they let the lake down to do the expansion of the Lake Murray dam roughly 15, 17 years ago, the water went down a long way - longer than what anyone was used to. And, at that time, places like this and other smaller marinas really got hit because 100% of their revenue was gone because they couldn’t reach the lake," Crutchfield said.

Now, its new owner wants to bring life back to the landing.

"There’ll be dry stacks, there’ll be wet slips, there’ll be a food truck ... as I said, a marina store and a facility office," Crutchfield said.

He’s going to start with a clean slate, a redesign, moving out all the buildings and debris, adding 60-70 new boat slips to the lot.

The Army Corps of Engineers, DHEC and DNR have already given their okay. Now, they’re in the final phases with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and about to end their public notice period.

"The thought of having a place to come to again, bring kids to get something to eat and just to have another destination on Lake Murray ... it’s amazing how much positive feedback we’ve gotten," Crutchfield said.

There will be a whole new look to this side of the lake.