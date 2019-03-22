COLUMBIA, S.C. — Typically deputies respond to the scene of the crime, but this time the incident came right to them.

It was around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday when two cars barreled into the parking lot of the Richland County Sheriff's Department's headquarters.

According to a report, the cars were chasing each other down a road when both drivers called 911. The dispatcher instructed them to head over to the sheriff's department, so they did.

It was meant to end at the department, but the road rage incident just continued in the parking lot. As they arrived, both cars drove "recklessly" in circles, hitting each other several times.

Deputies who emerged "puzzled" from the headquarters set out to address the situation, and ultimately arrested one of the drivers.

Lisa Pearson, the 45-year-old driver of the black Audi, was charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault and battery and transported to the Richland County Detention Center.

Deputies say the whole incident was isolated and stemmed from a "complicated" domestic situation.