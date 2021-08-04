Construction on new convenience store off I-77 and Garners Ferry well underway

The QuikTrip will be located at 4680 Fort Jackson Boulevard, which will be right as drivers get off and on I-77 at Exit 10.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction on a a new convenience store just off Interstate 77 in Columbia is well underway, with a target date of opening in the early fall.

The 5,000 square foot store will have eight pumps, according to Cypress Development Partners. Currently, there are no gas stations within a half mile of that area.

The store is set to open in early October. It will cost about $5 million for the development.

“QuikTrip is considered a ‘best in class’ company with a reputation for operating clean, safe and well maintained facilities and friendly customer service," said Cypress Development's Mark James in a statement. "Cypress Development Partners takes pride in securing and guiding this project in our ‘backyard’ close to where we live and work."