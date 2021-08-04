Construction on new convenience store off I-77 and Garners Ferry well underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction on a a new convenience store just off Interstate 77 in Columbia is well underway, with a target date of opening in the early fall.
The QuikTrip will be located at 4680 Fort Jackson Boulevard, which will be right as drivers get off and on I-77 at Exit 10.
The 5,000 square foot store will have eight pumps, according to Cypress Development Partners. Currently, there are no gas stations within a half mile of that area.
The store is set to open in early October. It will cost about $5 million for the development.
“QuikTrip is considered a ‘best in class’ company with a reputation for operating clean, safe and well maintained facilities and friendly customer service," said Cypress Development's Mark James in a statement. "Cypress Development Partners takes pride in securing and guiding this project in our ‘backyard’ close to where we live and work."
The store is being built on two acres of a 38 acre property that was purchased for development. Cyprus Development said the goal is to develop the rest of the land, but there are no announced projects for that part of the property yet.