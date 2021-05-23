Quilts of Valor displayed at the SC State House

For some military veterans, a Quilt of Valor, is one of the highest honors they can receive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members from the SC Quilts of Valor Foundation covered the State House in their patriotic masterpieces on Sunday.

A Quilt of Valor is a lifetime achievement award and a 'thank you' for military service from the foundation.

According to the group, veterans often consider a Quilt of Valor one of the highest honor they can receive.

The quilts on the South Carolina State House steps represent hours and hours of volunteer work.

"It was a moment that was hard won by two courageous #veterans who fought a great fight with the forces that brought them in contact with our court system." #Justice4Vets #LeaveNoVeteranBehind @QOVFoundation https://t.co/mHBZfdHAF8 pic.twitter.com/ZsUQl2LzBs — Justice For Vets (@Justice4Vets) April 13, 2021

Anne Mixon is the state coordinator for the foundation and says, "Our hopes is that every time they put that quilt on, it will bring them comfort. And when they take that quilt off, it'll take a little bit of the pain away from the different experiences that they've had."