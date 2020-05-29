LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox located near Columbia Avenue and Caughman Road in Lexington, SC has tested positive for rabies.

According to DHEC, the fox was submitted for testing on May 26 and was confirmed to have rabies on May 17.

According to the agency, one dog and one human were exposed.

DHEC says you should contact them if you know of any possible human or animal exposure. They also recommend to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water, and seek medical attention. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it as the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."

If you believe that you, someone you know, family members, or pets have come into contact with this fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.



DHEC also says it is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This fox is the sixth animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 48 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, 17 of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Lexington County.