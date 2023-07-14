Police help raccoon with mayo jar stuck on its head in northeast Ohio

According to a Facebook post from the Painesville Police Department, there were sightings of a “masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head."

Example video title will go here for this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Police officers in northeast Ohio came to the rescue of an animal in need early Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Painesville Police Department, there were sightings of a “masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head” in the area of Bank Street near East Walnut Avenue. The masked bandit in question turned out to be a raccoon.

Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger came to the rescue as they were able to get the raccoon to sit still and remove the mayonnaise jar from its head. Watching all of the action was police intern Gill, who may have set a broad jump record moving out of the way of the animal once it was freed.

As the police department stated in their post, “you never know what you’ll see on night shift.”

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.