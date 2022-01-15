Racist message posted on road sign in Sumter, police investigating

The sign was along a stretch of road where construction was taking place.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are investigating after someone tampered with a state South Carolina Department of Transportation road sign to post a racist message.

The message board was located on a South Pike Street near the US 76/378 bypass, police say. The sign was put there to notify people about ongoing road construction in that area.

But someone was able to change the sign's message to display a racial slur. Officers say they were told about the message around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the slur was then removed.

“We will investigate this to the fullest,” Chief Russell Roark said, describing the incident as extremely disturbing, “a scar on the city and its residents that is in no way indicative of the community where we work and live.”

Anyone with information or who may have seen someone near the board is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.