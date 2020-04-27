COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials say they have found a rail defect in the crossing on Assembly Street, between Catawba and Whaley Streets, which require the closing the area to repair.

Assembly Street will be closed on Thursday, April 30 to repair the problem. Officials say the closure will start at 9 a.m. and should be reopened by the end of the day.

A detour will be in place during the closure. As before, drivers will be detoured to from Assembly to Blossom, Huger and Whaley Streets, and then back onn to Assembly Street.

