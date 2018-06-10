Columbia, SC — Sunday was unseasonably hot. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There were a few showers and storms across the Midlands, but many of us did not get any rain.

Moisture is expected to increase as we go into the workweek. The rain chances will gradually increase too. Some showers and storms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

By mid-week our attention will focus on the Gulf of Mexico. Michael will move into the northern Gulf of Mexico, it may be a hurricane by as early as Tuesday. This will increase the moisture in our area.

The current forecast brings the storm into South Carolina as a tropical storm. If the storm does take this path, we can expect gusty winds, heavy rainfall and some severe weather.

Rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday, by Friday the rain should move out of the area. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the strength and timing with this system, so the forecast could change.

The weekend will be pleasant, and it will feel like fall. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s, low temperatures may fall into the upper 50s.

