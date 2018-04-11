Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Unsettled weather is expected for the start of the new workweek. Cloudy skies and some showers are possible Monday. High temperatures Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

A strong storm system will be moving through the Midwest on Tuesday pushing a cold front through the Southeast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in advance of the cold front. Before the front moves through, high temperatures may climb into the lower 80s.

The system will be monitored for the possibility of severe weather. Most of the rain is expected during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center does have most of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday. The greatest risk from the storms appears to be damaging winds.

The cold front will pass Tuesday night with dry weather returning to the Midlands. The weather should be nice for Wednesday.

There are differences in the guidance models for Thursday and Friday. As of now, we are going with a chance of rain both Thursday and Friday, but this could change.

The weekend appears to be dry and chilly. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday may only top out in the lower 60s.

Long range, we may have our first widespread freeze across the Midlands November 14. Indications are much colder air will be moving into the area next week.

