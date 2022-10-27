Candlelight vigil raises awareness about domestic violence

According to data compiled by the Sumter YWCA from the Attorney General, 49 South Carolinians died due to domestic violence in 2021. 4 were from Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — According to data compiled by the YWCA of the Upper Lowlands from the Attorney General’s Office, 49 South Carolinians were killed by their partner in 2021. Of those victims, 12 were men.

Cle McDonald-Amaker is the executive director of the YWCA, a nonprofit that supports victims of domestic violence.

"We have a lot of work to do in our state," she shared. "As a community, it impacts everyone, so it allows us to come together on the basis and grounds of understanding and further gaining insight as to how we all are affected by domestic violence and what we can do to eradicate domestic violence."

That's why she’s hosting a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about domestic violence and all those it affects - both women and men.

"Men may not know what's going on because they've been taught certain behaviors growing up that you know, you tough up, you know, toughen up," she said. "Be a man do this do that, you know, a lot of learned behaviors that are passed down and trickled down from generation to generation."

No matter who is affected, Sumter resident Scott Burke says violence shouldn’t be tolerated.

"It’s not right. It’s not right for a man to touch a woman, it’s not right for a woman to touch a man, especially when they’re in a relationship together," Burke said. "People need to know that this goes on. It happens every day. Every day. And this will raise that awareness to let them know that it’s real. That people right here in this community who have died at the hands of another person that they were in a relationship with."

That’s why Burke and the Iron Order Motorcycle Club hosted a car and bike show to raise almost $1,500 for the YWCA.

"As bikers it’s important that we show that it’s masculine also to support violence against women or even violence against men," Floyd explained. "It shouldn’t be tolerated and as men in the community, it’s important we rally behind that."

That vigil is happening from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on the steps of the Sumter County Courthouse. Burke, Floyd and other Iron Order brothers will be there to present a check to the YMCA. Having allies like the motorcycle group is important, McDonald-Amaker shared.