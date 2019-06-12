GREENVILLE, S.C. — Approximately 300 family members, friends and public figures gathered at a memorial service for a longtime South Carolina lawmaker, honoring him as a “true servant of the people.”

Retired state Sen. Ralph Anderson died at his Greenville home on Saturday at 92.

The Democrat from the 7th District began his political career at 55, winning a seat on Greenville's city council that he held for almost a decade before serving in the state House and Senate for another two decades.

Anderson's family members and colleagues spoke at the Celebration of Life ceremony on Thursday, remembering him as a leader who fought to improve life for his constituents.

RELATED: Former Upstate Senator Ralph Anderson dies at 92