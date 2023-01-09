Rapid Shelter Columbia permanently houses 28 people, continues at full capacity

In the ten months it's been open, all 50 pods have consistently been occupied.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For Fredrick Myers, home isn't measured by size; it's about making it his own.

"You have my bed right here, also you have your T.V., a little bit of your goods up here, personal items," said Myers. "It's not tight once you make it a home. It's better than being on the ground."

Three months ago, he was accepted into Columbia's Rapid Shelter program– a village of pallet shelters built for chronically homeless residents.

One year ago, Myers was in and out of the hospital without a place to live.

"You know it's something, trying to heal yourself and have nowhere to go," said Myers. "When I got here I was 109 pounds. Now I weigh 140 pounds. And that's simply because of the support of the facility."

"I'm homeless. but again, when I come through that gate, I'm not. I have my own key to my own palette," said Myers. "I haven't had to spend $3 out of my pocket to get anything that I've needed."

It has been nearly a year since the city of Columbia launched the program. It connects homeless people with opportunities they wouldn't have had on the street, including regular meals, laundry, and showers.

"We're dealing with some severe mental health issues and substance use disorders. These individuals need a supportive community that cares for them," said Site Manager Mackin Wall.

Since its inception, it has successfully transitioned 28 people into permanent housing.

"Patience is a big thing for our residents because I say you know things don't happen overnight, especially finding housing, affordable housing," said Wall.

She said that's why the 90-day threshold has become more flexible.

"If they reach their 90 days and they are not meeting with their case managers. If they're not going to the classes they're supposed to go to then they will be discharged," said Wall.

Wall tells News 19 that all 50 pods have consistently been occupied and is confident that this demand will continue to grow.

"I think we will always be at capacity or close to capacity. and that's okay. because each person that we can get housed really makes a difference," said Wall.

Outside groups, such as Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous, Mirci Mental Health Services, and a Bible study, come to the site to help.

For Myers, patience has paid off. He's moving into an apartment in a couple of weeks.

"Oh my gosh, don't ask me that three times. I'm super excited. super excited," he said.