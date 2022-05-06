Atlanta rapper 'Trouble' shot to death, sheriff says

"A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented," his record label, Def Jam, said on Instagram.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based rapper Trouble was shot to death over the weekend, according to the Rockdale County sheriff's office.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was found with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartment complex in Conyers at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Rockdale County Sheriff said no arrests have been made, however, they have secured warrants for a suspect identified as 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, of Atlanta, in connection to the murder. They released this photo of him:

They gave an update on their investigation at a press conference Sunday evening where spokeswoman Jedidia Canty said the shooting was an isolated incident and appears to be domestic. She added that Trouble and Jones knew the same woman that they were visiting at the apartment complex.

Trouble's record label, Def Jam Records said the rapper was a voice for his city in a post on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the label posted on Instagram. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented."

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011, called December 17th, which includes his hit "Bussin'," which has nearly 2.8 million YouTube views.

The rap community was mourning his loss and sharing condolences on social media.

Rapper and activist Killer Mike, also from Atlanta, tweeted: "God Bless The Dead. He was a good man. Gone to soon."

Rappers T.I. and Gucci Mane also took to Twitter when they heard the news.

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

Meek Mill, just the day before said there was no telling what tomorrow's news will be. Only to learn of Trouble's passing when he woke up.

And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022

Trouble's reported ex-girlfriend, Alexis Sky posted a heartfelt message on Twitter saying he didn't deserve this.

Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family ♥️🥺 pic.twitter.com/fI3yRdzD7y — Alexis Skyy 🦋 (@alexisskyyyyyy) June 5, 2022

In 2020, Orr was in trouble with the law when he was accused of hurting a woman on New Year's Day. The woman alleged that she got in a fight with the rapper at a party on Lenox Road. The two left the party and she told police he pushed her onto the ground on Ga-400.

In 2019, 11Alive spoke with the rapper while he was promoting non-violence in the community. More than 500 people attended an event at Perkerson Park in southwest Atlanta. The rapper said at the time he wanted to use his troubled past to build a positive future for the community.

The event made waves across social media after a clip of police officers getting soaked up by water guns was posted online, which drew criticism on whether the crowd attendees took it too far.

The latest death comes just a month after Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, a member of the YSL record label founded by Young Thug, died at the age 24 in Atlanta, according to social media posts by his brother.

11Alive has reached out to Trouble's representatives for additional comments on his passing.

The sheriff's office said its investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 278-8188 or (770) 843-7647.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.