Vigil held at SC Statehouse for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many gathered at the South Carolina State House Sunday afternoon to remember the life and accomplishments of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Columbia Chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) organized a vigil to remember RBG’s monumental life.

“Dissent! If they come up with something you don’t agree with, Dissent!" said Eunice 'Tootsie' Holland, a long time equal rights amendment advocate who spoke at the vigil. She addressed the crowd first by saying, "I’m sad. I feel like we’ve lost our best friend in the whole world.”

“I felt like we just needed to come together and just cry on each other’s shoulders and decide what our next step of action will be," said Annette Bethel, current president of the Columbia NOW chapter. "Of course, we’ll be getting out to vote, but also we hold our legislators accountable and not to get a judge until we get a new president.” Bethel will soon serve as the state president of NOW later this year.

People in the crowd were seen holding signs saying, "May her memory start a revolution," and "live up to her memory." Others held signs with iconic quotes from RBG and masks with her face on them.

“It’s just important to get together and grieve together," says Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio, who also spoke, encouraging everyone to channel RBG’s energy. “I don’t have that kind of brilliant mind for the law, but I have other gifts and talents, and so do you. And so, for these next few weeks, think about what you have to bring, and how you can take her energy and move it forward and multiply it and give it to someone else, too.”