Missing teen last seen Tuesday night, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen, who is believed to have run away.

Deputies say Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was last seen in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Dr. in Columbia some time Tuesday night. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajama pants.



If you have any information about Isabella or her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: