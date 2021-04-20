Reaction to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd

Sen. Tim Scott, USC president Bob Caslen and many others had thoughts to offer on verdict

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges against him in the death of George Floyd.

Many local leaders had thoughts to offer on the verdict.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (SC-R) released the following statement.

“George Floyd died because Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and stopped him from breathing for more than nine minutes. There is no question in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict,” said Senator Scott. “While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers—the vast majority of whom put on the uniform each day with integrity and servant hearts. We must all come together to help repair the tenuous relationship between law enforcement and Black and minority Americans.

“To deny the progress we’ve made is just as damaging as not making progress at all. I urge people across this nation to peacefully make their voices heard and engage in conversations that will continue to move us toward a more just America. I believe in the goodness of our country; we can and will do better.”

University of South Carolina school president Bob Caslen who sent out this statement: "Our thoughts are with the family of George Floyd and all those who have been the victims of violence fueled by racism and hatred in our country. The University of South Carolina recognizes the emotional trauma associated with this trial and acknowledges that this verdict does not solve longstanding issues of institutional racism and injustice in our society.

These events are evidence of the divisions that continue to run through our society, the legacy of a dark past that we have not yet fully reconciled. We must commit to becoming a more just and equitable society. I encourage all who are affected by this event to take care of your mental health and reach out to care available to you."

Columbia Police chief Skip Holbrook tweeted out this statement.