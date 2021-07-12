Recycling, yard trash pickup delays concerning Lexington residents

Lexington county is offering refunds on a case by case basis for the inconvenience.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington residents are speaking up on social media about the lack of pickup for their recycling and yard trash.

Residents expect recycling to be taken care of bi-weekly and trash, weekly.

But for Nataly Naranjo and her family living in Lexington, that's not been the case.

"It is a little frustrating because my household, we have a total of four kids. We have two babies. I have a 4-month-old and then I have a one year old, so we have a lot of diapers, a lot of diaper boxes, a lot of wipes boxes and then you have your usual cooking stuff. It's just, we accumulate a lot of trash," Naranjo said.

The problem?

Lexington county is short four trash truck drivers and five trucks that typically pick up recycling and yard trash. Those trucks are waiting on parts to be fixed. And thanks to the supply chain problems, those parts' delivery is still to be determined.

The county's waste management director said they are working on several solutions with this contracted waste collection company.

"When they're having issues, we obviously contact them and are finding out just where they're at and what they're doing," said David Eger, Lexington county waste management director.

Tuesday, GFL, the contracted waste company for four districts in Lexington got its fourth rental truck and is working to get more spare trucks from other parts of the country.

As for regular household trash, that's being picked up.

"They've made that a priority because as you know, that is much more of importance from the standpoint of the health and safety and welfare of the residents," Eger said. "They were doing fine up until about Thanksgiving here when a lot of these trucks went down."

Current employees are also working on Saturdays to get more of this waste taken care of.

For now, the county said residents have to be patient and know their waste will be picked up eventually.

Lexington county said its offering refunds on a case by case basis.

You can also call the county to file a complaint or express your concerns at 803-755-3325.