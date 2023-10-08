Six disaster-trained volunteers from South Carolina head to Hawaii as wildfires force thousands to evacuate

The wildfires are forcing thousands of people to evacuate, some even jumping into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six disaster-trained volunteers from the American Red Cross of South Carolina are deploying to support disaster relief operations in Hawaii, where dangerous wildfires are burning on the Big Island and Maui.

The wildfires are forcing thousands of people to evacuate, some even jumping into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

The American Red Cross is there, providing shelter and comfort to those affected by the massive fires.

"I deploy whenever there is a need for people to be helped,” said Red Cross of South Carolina volunteer Terry Barcelona of Mauldin, who is deploying to Hawaii on Friday. “I feel like I am making a difference with the Red Cross.”

Officials say the fires are being fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which is still hundreds of miles away. Buildings have been damaged, roads closed, thousands are without power, and phone and cell service are down, making communications extremely difficult. Much of the historic town of Lahaina is destroyed. Conditions are hampering some evacuations and hospitals are treating burn and smoke inhalation patients.

The American Red Cross says it is working around the clock to help those affected. Trained Red Cross disaster workers responded immediately, opening shelters to provide refuge from the fires. Working with officials and partners, teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support. Now, more help is on the way.

To donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.