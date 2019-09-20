IRMO, S.C. — Richland County deputies say the suspect who got into a standoff with deputies at a motel off Interstate 26 had been wanted for shooting a woman hours earlier.

Investigators identified the suspect as 54-year-old Legrantt Nesbitt, who they say will face charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violence crime.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon by Lexington County deputies at a Red Roof Inn on Berryhill Drive. That's just off the St. Andrews Road exit on I-26.

Lexington deputies say they were trying to get Nesbitt to come out of the room for several hours. Richland County deputies say during the standoff, he fired more than a dozen times at deputies. Just before 3:30 p.m., however, he walked out and was taken into custody.

Richland County deputies say around 1 a.m. Friday, Nesbitt got into an argument with a woman that deputies say he had an intimate relationship with. Officers say he choked her until she passed out, but came back later and shot her in the upper body several times.

The woman was able to escape from the room and call 9-1-1, and was taken to the hospital. Nesbitt then left the scene.

Officers from the U.S. Marshal's office then tracked him to the Red Roof Inn. He's now been taken to jail.

This is a developing story. WLTX will post more when it becomes available.