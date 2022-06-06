Woman shot at pool at apartment complex in Columbia

Officers say the woman was with a group of people at the pool when someone fired shots from outside.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after a woman was shot at a pool at a Columbia apartment complex.

The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the Redpoint Columbia Apartments at 1050 Southern Drive. Those units are between Bluff Road and Shop Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a woman who'd been shot in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers did not have an update on her condition.

Officers say the woman was with a group of people at the pool when someone fired shots from outside.