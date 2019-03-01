If you purchased a Christmas Day Holiday Cash Add-a-Play ticket in 2017, your chance to receive a refund is coming to an end.

Refunds for the tickets printed on December 25, 2017, must be requested by January 7, 2018.

The decision to reimburse players came in May 2018 when the lottery commission announced a computer glitch caused the game to create more $500 winners than it was supposed to.

Related: SC Lottery Won't Pay Out Prizes on Tickets from Christmas Glitch

Winning tickets should have no more than five identical "tree" symbols on a single play, but tickets appeared with the same symbol repeated in all nine available play areas.

An estimated $33.8 million was reportedly needed to pay out each $500 winning ticket. Instead, the commission decided to reimburse the amount spent on each ticket.

Players should mail original tickets, with name and return address, to S.C. Education Lottery at P.O. Box 11039 Columbia, SC, 29211-1039. Purchase price will be refunded for each returned ticket, as well as postage up to amount of first class USPS.