Play ball! Registration begins for City Youth Baseball League

Children ages 5-8 years old can register at local City of Columbia Community Centers through April 23

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grab your bat and loosen up your glove because registration is now open for City of Columbia's Youth Baseball League.

Caregivers for children ages 5-8 can pick up and drop off a registration form between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm., Monday-Friday, at any one of the following Community Center locations:

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street