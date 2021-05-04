Play ball! Registration begins for City Youth Baseball League

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grab your bat and loosen up your glove because registration is now open for City of Columbia's Youth Baseball League.
Caregivers for children ages 5-8 can pick up and drop off a registration form between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm., Monday-Friday, at any one of the following Community Center locations:
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
- Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street
Registration ends Friday, April 23. For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-0456.