Remains of missing Columbia woman found a year and a half later

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner says the remains or a woman who'd been reported missing more than a year and a half ago have been found.

Aeron Buchanan Young, 58, was located Dec. 6 after going missing in February of 2019.

According to the report, a resident on the 500 block of South Gregg Street was using a metal detector in a wooded area and found the remains. City of Columbia Police Department responded to the scene.

Young was located 40-50 yards from the street. Richland County Deputy Coroner Dr. Bill Stevens, Forensic Anthropologist has tentatively identified the missing person as Young. The cause of death remains unknown, however there is no indication of foul play.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and City of Columbia Police Department continue to investigate this incident.