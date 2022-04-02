Family, friends remember beloved former deputy Dale Salmond

'Whenever he came in contact with you, he just made you smile, he always had a smile on his face.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The community is mourning the loss of a beloved former Deputy Sheriff Corporal Dale Salmond following his death from COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

Salmond served the sheriff's department for 23 years. He retired in October 2021.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott had worked with Salmond since day one. He said the loss leaves a hole in the department.

“He was one of our family. We’ve lost a family member,” said Lott.

Salmond leaves behind his wife, three children, and a five-month-old grandson. His son Braylyn said his dad was the definition of passionate.

"He just loved the community. He loved the Sheriff's Department. He loved the Sheriff lot, and he just loved being a cop," said Braylyn.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our deputies. Corporal Dale Salmond retired a few months ago and is no longer with us. We extend our prayers and condolences to his family and our staff here at RCSD as they mourn the loss of a great man. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/zlaIfwt46h — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) February 4, 2022

This love for the job is what inspired Braylyn to follow in his dad's footsteps, becoming an officer for the Columbia Police Department in 2019.

"He gave me my certificate on stage. It was one of the most beautiful moments in my life. I could tell he was so proud,” said Braylyn.

Salmond also beat cancer in 2017.

A South Carolina native, Salmond grew up in Camden, but when he got to Richland County, he made it home.

"God put him in Richland County for a reason. And as you can see, the whole community is devastated that he's gone," said Braylyn.

Salmond was known for his infectious smile that Sheriff Leon Lott remembers fondly.

“Whenever he came in contact with you, he just made you smile, he always had a smile on his face,” said Lott.

Lott said Salmond's legacy will continue through the community he loved so dearly.

"That's how we can carry on his namesake and his legacy is just smiling and helping people out," said Lott.

Sheriff Lott says Corporal Salmond is receiving a full law enforcement funeral when his family holds a service.