Columbia lawmakers, businessmen remember Hugh Leatherman's legacy

Governor Henry McMaster announced flags will be flown statewide at half mass as a tribute to his 40 years of service.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friends, business leaders, and colleagues are remembering the contributions late Hugh Leatherman, the powerful South Carolina State Senator who died Friday at the age of 90.

"Growing up here in Florence, I've never known a day where Senator Leatherman wasn't my senator," South Carolina House Representative Jay Wallace Jr. said. "So many memories as a young person growing up in Florence of seeing Senator Leatherman around town and at different events and different functions and always representing us with dignity and honor,"

State Representative Jay Wallace said he had the pleasure to work with and learn from this longtime force in South Carolina. He said Leatherman always made time for him, whether it was advice he was seeking or looking to navigate legislation.

Leatherman was the chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, a position he held since 2001, which meant he was the chief budget writer in the state. With that position, nearly every major project or business deal the state negotiated over the last 20 years had to go through him. People News19 spoke with say anything Leatherman wanted, pretty much happened and anything he didn't want, mostly didn't happen.

"He was able to leverage the dollars that came to the state whether it be federal or local level to get a greater return and I think you saw that whether it's an infrastructure project, roads and bridges, specifically the [Charleston] port," said Carl Blackstone, the CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. "He also saw and recognized one of the largest, if not the largest economic tools for our state. So he was very adamant in making sure that the money that went to the port was also seen across the state because every county uses the port as an economic development engine."

His fingerprints are everywhere across the state, including helping to bring Boeing, BMW and Volvo to the state, which created thousands of jobs.

"I learned a lot from this guy," Sen. Williams said. "His work ethic was unreal. I've never seen anybody that was as dedicated and committed to the Pee Dee region and the state of South Carolina like Hugh Leatherman. It could be advice, it could be to help fund the project or put some policy in place and reaching out to his office, listen, his door was always open. I was always welcome. No matter how busy he was and he was indeed a busy man."

His friends say he was a man whose word led to action, whose commitment was firm, and whose legacy will live on for a long time to come.