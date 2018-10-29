Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A new law will for moped operators in South Carolina begins Nov. 1, 2018.

Before the law passed, there was no plate or VIN number and no way for officers to identify drivers.

Moped drivers will now be required to

+ register their bikes with the SC Department of Motor Vehicles

+ in addition to a moped driver's license ($25 for 8 years), drivers must now get a license plate for the moped, $10 every two years

+ drivers under the age of 21 will be required to wear a helmet

Moped operators will still be exempt from SC property taxes and will not be required to have insurance. Registration begins at DMV offices Nov. 1 and must be completed by Nov. 19.

