Removal of toxic tar from Congaree River to begin this summer

The project, which is expected to take three to five years, will remove 70% of the tar.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Roughly 40,000 tons of toxic tar from the Congaree River in Columbia will start to be removed this summer after Dominion Energy received permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler called the project a century in the making.

The tar drained into the river from an old gas plant in the area that closed back in the 1950s.

Dominion Energy purchased the Cayce-based company SCANA three years ago, which makes them responsible for the project.

Stangler has been working with Dominion Energy and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for a decade to make the project happen.

“I’m optimistic, but there’s a lot that still has to happen,” said Stangler.

Stangler said the project could begin as early as May 1, but will likely start later. He said 200 feet of the river will be blocked off by a temporary barrier called a cofferdam.

"You'll see these big piles of rock with concrete over there, and there will be heavy equipment that will be able to come behind and excavate the stuff,” said Stangler. The coal tar will then be loaded onto dump trucks and brought to a landfill.

The impact of the dam on kayakers and boaters will be minimal, Stangler said. The only difference will be that they won't be able to get on or off the river at the Senate Street entrance.

The project is expected to take three to five years to complete. The removal will occur in phases and by its completion, 70% of the tar will be gone.

According to the plan approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dominion will only have May through October to construct the dam.

Owner of Palmetto Outdoors Mike Mayo has encountered the sticky goop many times and said he's excited he won't have to anymore.

“It took a long time to get here," Mayo said. "It’s time for it to come out.”

Once it's finished, Stangler hopes new development will follow.

“This really does reinvigorate ideas of what can happen between this amazing stretch of river in the heart of the city," Stangler said.

Dominion Energy tells News 19 it's too early in the process to estimate the cost of the project. They said additional costs may be incurred as a result of extreme river level fluctuations. Dominion is paying for the project through an environmental fund connected to their gas operations .

Dominion is accepting bids on the project and will choose one in the coming weeks.

"We will then select the bid most consistent with our goals of safe, reliable service for customers and the community," Dominion said in a statement.

DHEC is holding a virtual meeting March 30 to inform the public on the construction schedule.