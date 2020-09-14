Suspect in killing of pregnant girlfriend, 2-year-old found, shot by officers in Columbia

The shooting occurred Sunday night at the Aloft Columbia Harbison hotel.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a suspect wanted for killing a pregnant woman and her little daughter in Minnesota was shot by officers at a Columbia hotel.

Lott gave details in the investigation into a shooting that left the suspect, 30-year-old Renard Lydell Carter, wounded. It happened at the Aloft Columbia Harbison Hotel, located at 217 Lanneau Court Sunday at approximately 10:30 p.m..

Lott said his agency was contacted by police in Rochester, Minnesota that Carter was coming to Columbia to kill his ex-girlfriend, who lives in this area.

Rochester Police say he killed his pregnant girlfriend, 23-year-old Keona Foote, and Foote's two-year-old daughter, Miyona Miller The two were found dead at the Olympik Village Apartments in Rochester.

Carter is not the father of the child who was killed, according to Rochester police.

Lott said officers were able to get his ex-girlfriend in Columbia into protective custody. They then tracked Carter to the Aloft hotel. They say when they knocked on his door at the place he threatened the officers.

After a brief period of time, Lott said Carter came out holding what appeared to be a firearm. Officers from the Lexington County Sheriff's office and SLED then opened fire, shooting the man multiple times.

Lott said it was later determined to be a bb gun. Carter is in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Carter was on Facebook Live at the time of the shooting and there is body cam footage. Lott said his agency will investigate and those findings will be brought to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor to determine if they acted property.