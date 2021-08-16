x
Renovations to Madam Walker Legacy Center include updating historic rooftop sign

It's part of the building's $15 million renovation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Madam Walker Legacy Center has started the process of updating its historic rooftop sign.

The center is actually replacing its sign with sheet metal painted, sized and shaped off the original drawings, so the letters have a similar look.

The installation should be complete by Tuesday.