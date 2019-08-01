COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's newest Democratic congressman is revamping an anti-offshore drilling effort championed by his Republican predecessor.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham says he's reintroducing a proposed 10-year halt on offshore oil and gas drilling Tuesday.

The Coastal Economies Protection Act was previously introduced by former GOP Congressman Mark Sanford, but failed to get support in a committee.

Last fall, Cunningham became the first Democrat to flip a South Carolina congressional seat in more than 30 years. Much of his campaign focused on his opposition to offshore drilling, and he gained bipartisan support.

On Monday, Cunningham applauded attorney general Alan Wilson for joining a legal effort to oppose the Trump administration's plans to expand drilling off the Atlantic Coast.

