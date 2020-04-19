LEXINGTON, S.C. — State lawmaker and Lexington representative Chris Wooten thinks its high time to get South Carolina operations back up and running.

In a letter he wrote to Governor Henry McMaster, he says the unemployment rate is increasing daily and small businesses are hurting.

“I know its been echoing across the state of folks that want to get back to work," Wooten tells News19, "They want businesses to be back and I think most people with a little bit of common sense realize that you can’t just open this thing back wide open.”

Wooten says there must be a slow, methodical approach, “If we can go to Lowes or we can go to Publix and you know there’s 5 people per 1000 square feet… then if you’re a small business and you’ve got 1,000 square feet, why can’t we let 5 people in?”

“The social distancing thing it brings a little bit of self reliance," Wooten says, "you have to have a little self discipline with that but law enforcement is going to be dispersing those crowds- once you write a couple tickets and people see that they’re serious then people will be a lot less likely to congregate in groups. But, being out with your family or a group of two or three people, at a good social distance on the beach or on the lake- I think that’s the best thing we can do.”

He himself was a small business owner for over 20 years and knows the pain these businesses are going through.

“We don’t have two or three months of reserves to close down," Wooten says, "So many peoples livelihood revolves around that so that was the reason for the letter. Just to echo that I’ve been hearing it from so many people and its time to move forward a little bit.”

Many other state representatives have publicly stated that these reopening’s could happen as early as this week.

“The key to remember is no one is making you go out of your home. If you want to quarantine, if you want to stay at home- you can stay at home. Let’s keep it slow and steady but we also have to go to work," says Wooten.

We reached out to the Governor's office for comment about reopening and have not yet heard back.