How to report a power outage in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines.
So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a dangerous situation? Here is a list of responders in Richland and Lexington counties.
POWER COMPANIES
Dominion Energy: to report downed lines or power outages, call 1-888-333-4465; for a suspected gas leak, 1-800-815-0083.
Mobile: People can report an outage
Text: Register for Dominion Energy's text option online at www.sceg.com. Simply log in to your account and look for the "Activate Text Options" under the "Account Options" feature and then follow the instructions. If you are experiencing an outage, simply text the word "OUT" to 467234.
Duke Energy Progress
Phone: 800-419-6356
Click here for online reporting system
Orangeburg DPU:
Phone: 803-268-4100
South Carolina Electric Cooperative's Outage Map:
Aiken Electric Cooperative
1-877-264-5368
1-803-649-6245
1-800-922-1262
Berkeley Electric Cooperative
1-888-253-4232
Black River Electric Cooperative
Sumter- 1-803-469-8060
Camden- 1-803-432-9854
Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative
1-888-258-3743
Broad River Electric Cooperative
Cherokee County- 1-864-489-5738
Other Counties- 1-866-266-7688
Coastal Electric Cooperative
1-843-538-5800
Edisto Electric Cooperative
1-800-433-3292
Fairfield Electric Cooperative
1-800-499-7862
Horry Electric Cooperative
1-843-369-2212
Laurens Electric Cooperative
1-800-942-3141
Little River Electric Cooperative
1-800-459-2141 or 366-2141
Lynches River Electric Cooperative
1-866-675-5732
Marlboro Electric Cooperative
1-843-479-38551-800-922-9174
Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative
1-803-749-6444
1-888-813-7000
Newberry Electric Cooperative
1-803-276-1121
Palmetto Electric Cooperative
1-866-445-5551
Pee Dee Electric Cooperative
1-843-665-4070
1-866-747-0060
Santee Electric Cooperative
1-888-239-2300
Tri-County Electric Cooperative
1-803-874-1215
1-877-874-1215
York Electric Cooperative
1-866-374-1234
TOWN EMERGENCY NUMBERS:
Town of Lexington: for downed trees in the roadway within town limits, call the Parks Dept. at (803) 359-1027
City of Cayce: non-emergency number (803) 794-0456
City of Columbia: Office of Emergency Management (803) 545-4296