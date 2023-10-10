Report: SC Rep. Joe Wilson's wife forced her mother to take medication

The claims were made about an alleged incident at a care center in Lexington County on September 29.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A law enforcement incident report says allegations were made by employees of a care center that the wife of U.S. Representative Joe Wilson forcibly made her 98-year-old mother take medication.

The claims are contained in an incident report filed by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on September 29 after responding to the Columbia Presbyterian Community care center on Davega Drive in Lexington County. The report states actions by Roxanne Wilson, the wife of Joe Wilson and mother of State Attorney General Alan Wilson, as being the reasons for the call to law enforcement.

The report claims two medical technicians told officers that they tried to give Roxanne Wilson's 98-year-old mother, Martha Dusenbery, her medication but she would not take it. They said when Roxanne Wilson arrived, she was told that her mother didn't take her pills. After attempting again to get her to take the drugs, they said the mother spit them out.

At that point, the technicians claimed to deputies that Roxanne Wilson told her mother she was going to take the medicine and forced it into her mother's mouth with a fork. The employees told officers Roxanne Wilson also forced water into Dusenbery's mouth until she was choking. When it was over, Wilson allegedly told the technicians, "see there she took it."

The responding officer said he attempted to talk to Dusenbery but was told she had dementia. He asked Dusenbery if the allegations were true and she said no.

When asked on-site by the deputy about the claims made by the employees, Roxanne Wilson denied the allegations. The report said the facility wanted Roxanne Wilson put on trespass but Wilson didn't want to leave until the caregiver arrived. She later left without incident, the deputy reported.

The facility said there is no camera footage inside the room.