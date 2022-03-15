Deputies investigate unconfirmed reports of big cats in Calhoun County

Some people have claimed to see the large animals, but nothing's been verified yet.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Calhoun County are investigating unconfirmed reports of some type of large cat on the loose in that area.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said since the weekend they've had calls of people saying they believed they saw the large animals. News19 had gotten a report the sightings were near Valley Ridge Road, which is around the Swansea area near the Calhoun and Lexington County line.

Summer said at this point, however, there's been no proof provided that the animals are actually out there, but his office continues to check into the reports.

Summers said the best advice for people is to be aware, stay indoors, and if they see an animal, call 9-1-1.

A spokesperson for Lexington County government said dispatchers had also gotten one report of a sighting, but much like in Calhoun County, there was no verification.