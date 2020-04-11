Republicans gain ground in South Carolina

Six incumbents won reelection to U.S. House seats in South Carolina, while Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham lost his reelection bid. Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson was outraised by his Democratic opponent Adair Ford Boroughs, but won a 10th term. Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn won a 15th term, Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan won a sixth term, Republican U.S. Rep. Williams Timmons won a second term. Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman won a second full term and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice won a fifth term.