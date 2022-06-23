Rescues underway at apartment complex off Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews say there have been no reported injuries as they work to rescue residents from an apartment building not far from Broad River Road on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at The Views on Longcreek apartments located on Longcreek Drive just after 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said that two people and a dog have been rescued so far. Damages to the apartment are said to be significant and one building is "heavily involved with fire."